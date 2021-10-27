Competitors set sail for 50th Sunfish World Championship in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- This year, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron is hosting the 50th Sunfish World Championship on City Island from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29.

The championship will show case one hundred competitors from North America, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Europe.

These athletes will sail in new boats that are singlehanded and supplied by Sunfish Direct.

“We all start with the same equipment and each sailor can tune in, do whatever they want within the rule book,” Sunfish World Championship Competitor Eric Andersen said.

The weeklong event includes twelve races in total with a “lay day” scheduled just in case there are any weather delays.

“Rain is not a big deal, it’s lightning. Safety for the competitors is more important than anything else,” Champion Sailor Jeff Linton said.

According to championship organizers, The Dockside Pub on Longboat Key is a good place to watch the competition, as well as on a boat in the water.

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron offers sailing classes to people of all ages, including children as young as five years of age with the Sarasota Youth Sailing organization.

“Kids can join and participate in a lifetime sport. You never get too old,” Andersen said.