CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to speak in Clearwater on Thursday about the ongoing eradication process for an invasive snail species in Pasco County.

Fried will speak at the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Division of Plant Industry Office in Clearwater. The event is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m.

The event itself is a follow-up to previous FDACS announcements that a quarantine zone had been set up in New Port Richey to eradicate a detected population of Giant African Land Snails. The snails are an invasive species of gastropod known to harm crops and “pose a risk to humans and animals by carrying rat lung worm,” which can infect humans with meningitis.

The snails are illegal to import or own in the U.S. without a permit. The eradication effort is the third in the state, and comes after a recently-completed effort to kills the snails in Miami-Dade County. The Miami snail purge effort took 10 years, with the snails detected in 2011 and the eradication effort officially ended in September 2021.

The snails were detected in Pasco County on June 23. FDACS set up a quarantine and began efforts to kill the pests on June 24.