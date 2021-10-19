Comfort dogs return to Moffitt Cancer Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dogs are roaming around Moffitt Cancer Center once again… kind of!

The COVID-19 pandemic meant comfort and therapy dogs were no longer allowed to hang out with patients at the hospital.

Now that things are returning to normal, comfort dogs are being let back in the hospital with their owners to provide relief to patients through Moffitt’ss Pet Therapy program.

Ken Price is a volunteer and says his dogs, Kayba and Jojo, which are certified therapy dogs, were so excited to get back to work!

“They really enjoy it. Some people even change their appointment to Tuesdays so they can see them,” says Price.

Price, Kayba and Jojo spend about three hours greeting patients who are at Moffitt to receive treatment for cancer.

Moffitt Cancer Center offers pet therapy certification for dogs onsite. Click here for more information.