Comedian Jeff Foxworthy coming to Hard Rock Tampa

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be performing two shows in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa.

His shows will take place on Feb. 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Monday via the property’s social media outlets using the password TEMPO.

Tickets are priced between $70 and $100 and will officially go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Foxworthy is widely known for his redneck jokes and goes well beyond that in his acts to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.

He was also one of the judges on the new NBC comedy competition show “Bring The Funny,” which premiered last July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

