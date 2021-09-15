Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Tampa in January

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is set to perform in Tampa at the Yuengling Center in January.
Iglesias’ performance is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. as part of his all-new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.
In July, the comedian announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, causing him to cancel multiple shows.
Tickets for his upcoming event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $45.75, $55.75 and $75.75. Prices do not include facility fees or service charges.
Advanced parking passes will be available at ParkWhiz.com.