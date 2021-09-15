Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Tampa in January

Gabriel Iglesias presents the Emmy for Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program during the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, streamed live on Emmys.com on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is set to perform in Tampa at the Yuengling Center in January.

Iglesias’ performance is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. as part of his all-new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.

In July, the comedian announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, causing him to cancel multiple shows.

Tickets for his upcoming event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $45.75, $55.75 and $75.75. Prices do not include facility fees or service charges.

Advanced parking passes will be available at ParkWhiz.com.