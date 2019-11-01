College admissions scheme: Where things stand for those charged

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area man who is among the key players of this year’s college admissions scandal was supposed to be sentenced on Friday.

The massive scandal first broke in early 2019. Dozens of parents – including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman – and school staff members have been charged. They stand accused of scheming and lying to get children into high-profile colleges.

Here’s where things stand with some of the key players in the scandal:

Mark Riddell

Riddell, the former college admission exam preparation director at IMG Academy in Bradenton, is still waiting to hear his fate.

Riddell is accused of getting paid to take entrance exams. He was reportedly getting thousands of dollars per test. The former college counselor pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.

Riddell was set to be sentenced Friday but U.S. District Court officials tell 8 On Your Side the sentencing date has been pushed back to March 2020.

Lori Loughlin

Actress Lori Loughlin, best known for playing Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House,” filed court documents on Friday to fight new charges that were filed against her and her husband.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors recently added a bribery charge against them but lawyers say the couple plans on pleading not guilty.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering.

Felicity Huffman

Actress Felicity Huffman, known for starring in “Desperate Housewives,” spent nearly two weeks in a federal prison in California last month.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped his wife off at the facility in the San Francisco Bay area on Oct. 15 for a two-week sentence. She was released two days early, on Oct. 25. The Associated Press reported it was because inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

In addition to her prison sentence, Huffman also received a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

Huffman was accused of paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT. The actress pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.

Huffman was the first parent involved in the scandal to be sentenced.