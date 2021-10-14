Coldplay announces 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour, including stop in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coldplay is hitting the road in 2022 for a global stadium tour, including a stop right here in Tampa Bay.

The “Music Of The Spheres World Tour” begins on March 18 with the band’s first-ever show in Costa Rica, before traveling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, U.S.A., Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, and the U.K.

A majority of the shows will feature a performance from H.E.R. Select dates will instead feature a performance from London Grammar.

The British rock band is currently scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 14.

Tickets for the U.S. concert dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also have a Verified Fan presale available for all U.S. dates. Registration for U.S. tour dates is available now through Sunday at 9 p.m. via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m through Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m.

For a full list of shows, visit the band’s website.