Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay ahead of Christmas cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold weather shelters are opening up across Tampa Bay to provide warmth to those in need during the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties for Friday night and Saturday.

Those seeking refuge from the cold can go to one of several shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

In Hillsborough County, shelters will open on Thursday night. Shelters in Pinellas and Pasco counties will open Friday.

Hillsborough County

Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa
(813) 340-6048
Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Metropolitan Ministries has a limited number of three-night motel vouchers, which will be handed out on a first-come first-serve basis. The deadline to preregister is Thursday at 5 p.m. Individuals and families can pre-register by calling (813) 209-1176. Plant City residents can call (813) 652-8144.

Pinellas County

MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
1201 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater
(813) 951-5632
Note: This shelter opens at 8 p.m.

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7709 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 547-5437

Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
(727) 544-4551

The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
(727) 823-7811

Salvation Army
1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
(727) 822-4954

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
(727) 937-6837

Pasco County

East Pasco
Those seeking shelter can call Restored Hope at 352-437-4815 before 6 p.m. Friday.

West Pasco
Those in need of shelter can call Metropolitan Ministries at 813-209-4860 before 8 p.m. Friday.

Hernando County

Men’s shelter
1090 Mondon Hill Road
Call 352-799-2912, ext. 103 beforehand

Women’s shelter
1163 Howell Avenue
Call 352-799-2912, ext. 109 beforehand

