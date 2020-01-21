Cold weather shelters to open again Tuesday

(WFLA) – On Tuesday morning, people began filtering out of Hyde Park United Methodist Church with cups of hot coffee in hand.

The church opened its doors Monday to anyone in need of a warm place to sleep, and also provided meals, and outreach services.

This is one of many cold-weather shelters that opened across the bay area Monday evening.

Shelters saw long lines of people seeking shelter from the warmth.

With temperatures expected to get even colder Tuesday night, shelters are considering opening again.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Hillsborough County officials were still deciding if shelters would open Tuesday.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County announced their shelters will open again Tuesday:

Salvation Army, Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota. The front porch opens at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.



New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive will open at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

