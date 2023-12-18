TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s on Monday night, leaders across the Tampa Bay area are opening cold weather shelters.

In Hillsborough County, those who are homeless or who live in homes without adequate heat can stay in one of the county’s cold weather shelters.

The county will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here are the shelter locations:

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., — Pet Friendly)

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Metropolitan Ministries is also giving out a limited number of motel vouchers to families with young children. To get a voucher, call 813-209-1176.

Citrus County leaders will open a cold weather shelter at the Nature Coast Community Church in Homosassa on Monday and Tuesday nights. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

