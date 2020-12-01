Cold weather shelters to open as temperatures drop in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Pinellas, Citrus and Hernando counties will have a place to seek refuge when temperatures drop below 40 Tuesday night.

The counties will open cold weather shelters for those without heat at various times on Tuesday. Masks will likely be required, and capacity is limited.

Temperatures in low coastal areas are expected to drop to the low 40s. Northern and inland areas will see temperatures in the low and mid 30s, according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Cold weather shelters will be open at the following locations:

Pinellas County

Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center (one-time only)

1201 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater

Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

For more information, call (727) 544-4551

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

For more information, call 727) 822-4954

The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

For more information, call (727) 823-7811

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

For more information, call (727) 547-5437

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 West Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

For more information, call (727) 937-6837

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available. Call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for more information.

Citrus County

Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter

712 S. School Avenue, Lecanto

Open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Those in need of transportation can be picked up at the following locations:

Family Resource at Connections, 3848 E. Parsons Point Road, Hernando (pickup at 5:30 p.m.)

Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 3792 S Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa (pickup at 5:45pm)

For more inforamtion, call 352-513-4960

Hernando County

Women’s shelter

Mary’s House, 1163 Howell Avenue, Brooksville

For more information, call (352) 799-2912 ext.109

Men’s shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville

For more information, call (352) 799-2912 ext.103

