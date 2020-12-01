Cold weather shelters to open as temperatures drop in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Pinellas, Citrus and Hernando counties will have a place to seek refuge when temperatures drop below 40 Tuesday night.
The counties will open cold weather shelters for those without heat at various times on Tuesday. Masks will likely be required, and capacity is limited.
Temperatures in low coastal areas are expected to drop to the low 40s. Northern and inland areas will see temperatures in the low and mid 30s, according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.
Cold weather shelters will be open at the following locations:
Pinellas County
Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center (one-time only)
1201 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater
Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
For more information, call (727) 544-4551
Salvation Army
1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
For more information, call 727) 822-4954
The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
For more information, call (727) 823-7811
Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
For more information, call (727) 547-5437
Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 West Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
For more information, call (727) 937-6837
Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available. Call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for more information.
Citrus County
Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter
712 S. School Avenue, Lecanto
Open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Those in need of transportation can be picked up at the following locations:
- Family Resource at Connections, 3848 E. Parsons Point Road, Hernando (pickup at 5:30 p.m.)
- Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 3792 S Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa (pickup at 5:45pm)
- For more inforamtion, call 352-513-4960
Hernando County
Women’s shelter
Mary’s House, 1163 Howell Avenue, Brooksville
For more information, call (352) 799-2912 ext.109
Men’s shelter
1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville
For more information, call (352) 799-2912 ext.103
LATEST STORIES:
- Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers through December
- Cold weather shelters to open as temperatures drop in Tampa Bay
- Sarasota officer moved to tears by stranger’s note
- First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale
- Motorcyclist dies after crashes with 2 vehicles in St. Pete