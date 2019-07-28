Coast Guard: Two people hospitalized following diving-related incident near Clearwater

(Press Association via AP Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned two people are in the hospital after suffering dive-related injuries earlier today.

According to the Coast Guard, a man and woman were diving off a 31-foot catamaran 15 miles off the Clearwater shore. Both suffered from some dive-related injuries and were brought to the Clearwater Pier where ambulances were waiting.

The woman was taken to Morton Plant Hospital and the man was taken to a separate hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

We’re working to get more information. Check back for the latest updates.