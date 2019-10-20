Coast Guard saves man from water in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local Coast Guard crew helped rescue a man from the water today after he was ejected from his boat in Tampa Bay.

A Coast Guard Cutter Resolute WMEC 620 crewmember saw a boat turning in circles and sent a rescue boat crew to investigate. After arriving, the rescue boat crew pulled a man from the water and were able to stop the unmanned boat with the help of Eckerd College Search and Rescue.

The man had no injuries and continued on his voyage.

