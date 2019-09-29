Coast Guard rescues group of 5 near Skyway Bridge in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard helped rescue five people on a boat taking on water near the Tampa Bay Skyway Bridge this afternoon.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot response boat crew arrived on the scene and helped dewater the 25-foot boat and escorted the people back to EG Simmons Regional Park in Tampa.
The Coast Guard said they received a distress call around 11 a.m. saying the boat was flooding in the stern, which was caused by a cracked transom.
