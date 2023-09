TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard said it rescued two people Friday night after a boat capsized near the Gandy Bridge.

The agency posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing two people holding onto a partially submerged boat near the bridge.

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg and Eckerd College Search and Rescue were able to locate and rescue the boaters, and transferred them to the Gandy Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.