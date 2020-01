Crew members from Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg respond to a boat fire close to Gandy Bridge in Tampa, Florida January 25, 2020. The crew members where able to use the dewatering pumps to put out the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) — A boat burned down near the Gandy Bridge in Tampa Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew members were the first to arrive on the scene, using dewatering pumps to put out the fire.

There were no reports of people aboard the boat when it burned down.

The Coast Guard crew was assisted by Tampa, Pinellas County, and Hillsborough County land and marine units.

