TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The time to reset your clocks is this weekend! We’re falling back to standard time at 2 a.m. on Sunday.



For years, Florida’s federal and state lawmakers have been trying to stop the switch. The Sunshine Protection Act was passed in March 2022 in the U.S. Senate. However, it never made it to the House for consideration.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio re-introduced the bill in the Senate this past March. Companion bills have also been introduced by Florida lawmakers in the House. Those bills are currently stuck in committees.

Rep. Greg Stebue said for the past six years, he’s been fighting for Florida to switch to daylight saving time permanently.

“I’m certainly not giving up hope in trying to get it done, and I think this Congress is the year to do it,” said Steube.

Sen. Rick Scott sponsored the bill.



“It’ll clearly be healthier for Americans, so we need to get it done,” he said.

Dr. Micaela Ramsey is an ER physician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. She said it has a huge effect on patients health.

“It can affect the circadian rhythm pretty negatively,” said Dr. Ramsey. “It makes people a lot more tired.”

Dr. Ramsey says this can lead to an increase risk of car accidents, hospitalizations and heart attacks.

“Over the next two days, I think it would be beneficial for them to go ahead and alter your sleep schedule a little bit and that might be changing your sleep schedule by 30 minutes each night,” said Ramsey. She also said to make the transition easier, limit your caffeine and alcohol intake and get as much sunlight as you can!