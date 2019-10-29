LIVE NOW /
Clearwater woman wows judges on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay woman is showing off her powerful voice to the millions of people who tune in to watch NBC’s “The Voice.”

Khalea Lynee grew up in St. Petersburg and now lives in Clearwater.

She spoke with David Espinosa Hall about representing Tampa Bay on the national stage. She also talked about her singing style and how she chooses the songs she performs.

“It’s an honor to know that I am representing Tampa Bay, and everybody seems so inspired and happy,” Lynee said.

You can watch Lynee’s full interview in the video player above and catch “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays on News Channel 8.

