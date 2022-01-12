Clearwater woman wins $1 million jackpot twice at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman showed just how lucky she was after winning over a million dollars twice in 18 days at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The casino said the Clearwater woman, identified as Gloria, won the 1,045,153 jackpot while playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Dragon Link progressive slot game last Sunday.

This came only 18 days after she won $1,241,642 on the Dragon Link game the first time.

According to a casino press release, this is their third $1 million jackpot from a Dragon Link game in less than 60 days.