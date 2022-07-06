CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department plans to share more details about a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead last Thursday.

Police said the incident began when the man, Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Hillsborough County on Wednesday.

They said later that night, Hubbard tried to rob someone in Pasco County. The next day, officers spotted him driving the stolen car in Pinellas County, and a chase ensued through Clearwater and into Safety Harbor.

They deployed stop sticks, which deflated his tires, but Hubbard continued driving. He eventually got out of his car and pointed a gun at police. Four deputies fired shots at Hubbard, killing him, according to the report.

The officers were identified as Robert Smith, Daniel Abbott, Anthony Hellstern and Demarcus Flournoy.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the shooting. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.