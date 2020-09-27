Clearwater police searching for missing, possibly endangered teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway who they said may be endangered.

Chloe Cluck was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Sunset Point Road.

Chloe is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes with glasses.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

