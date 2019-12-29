Clearwater police locate elderly woman with dementia

UPDATE: Rosemary Sofield has been found.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for an elderly woman who is believed to have walked away from her home in Hillside Gardens overnight.

Officials say Rosemary Sofield, 87, was last seen by her caregiver at her home at 3434 Zara Way around 1:30 a.m. She was last wearing a green sleeveless nightgown.

Sofield is legally blind and has dementia.

If you know where she is, you’re urged to call the Clearwater Police Department.

