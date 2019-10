CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department and other agencies are searching for a missing woman riding a personal watercraft Sunday afternoon.

The police department said the woman went missing around 1:30 p.m. near waters off Sand Key when a storm came through the area.

The US Coast GUard, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and the FWC are assisting in the search.

No descriptions were given of the missing woman or watercraft she’s believed to be with.

