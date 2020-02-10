Clearwater mayor welcomes Phillies for 74th year, helps unload equipment

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – The Philadelphia Phillies equipment truck pulled into Clearwater to unload for Spring Training Sunday morning.

This spring marks the 74th year the Phillies have been coming to Clearwater and Mayor George Cretekos was there to welcome them to their home away from home.

“This is a great way to start the season,” said Mayor George Cretekos.

The truck carries everything from baseballs and bats to uniforms and so much more. Mayor Cretekos comes our every year, to help the staff unload and get ready to start Spring Training.

“It’s special to come down here,” Phillies Equipment and Umpire Services Manager Dan O’Rourke said. “The mayor is here to help out and that doesn’t happen a lot in other cities.”

Mayor Cretekos tells 8 On Your Side baseball is a huge part of the cities across the Bay area.

“Sometimes we forget that Spring Training is a way of getting people to come here, whether it’s the Phillies, or Yankees, or Blue Jays,” Cretekos added.

Cretekos credits this long-standing relationship to everyone in Clearwater who welcomes the team, their families, and the fans.

“Our hospitality industry does such a good job of welcoming them, that they come back and keep coming back at other times of the year,” Cretekos said. “We forget that sometimes.”

The Phillies first Spring Training workout is set for this Wednesday and the first Spring Training game in Clearwater will be February 23.

LATEST STORIES: