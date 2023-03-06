CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Specialists at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium have been rehabilitating a group of ten endangered sea turtles and plan to release them back into the wild on Tuesday.

“Being able to bring them back to the ocean is really exciting but at the same time, you do kind of get a little emotional because you kind of do build a relationship with them, in a sense,” Clearwater Marine Aquarium Senior Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Specialist Cassandra Starr said.

The turtles were flown in from The New England Aquarium and National Marine Life Center after developing a condition caused by cold water temperatures, called cold-stunning.

“They get very lethargic and they are found floating on the surface. They don’t have energy to eat on their own, or anything like that, evade predators,” Starr said.

After they arrived at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in December, the sea turtles were given antibiotics and fluids.

The group of ten sea turtles, along with two others from the Florida Aquarium will be released into the ocean Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Flagler Beach.

“I think sea turtles honestly are just so important, they’re like keystone species. They are valuable to our ecosystem and the ocean,” Starr said.