Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates Winter the dolphin’s 15th rescue anniversary

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is holding an event to mark 15 years since Winter, the world’s most famous dolphin, was rescued.

On Dec. 10, 2005, Winter was swimming near Cape Canaveral when she became entangled in a crab trap.

She was eventually rescued after being found by a fisherman, but lost her tail flukes during the incident and was deemed non-releasable. Winter has been living at the Clearwater Marine Aqarium ever since.

The story of Winter’s rescue inspired the film “Dolphin Tale,” which stars Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Morgan Freeman, Kris Kristofferson and, Winter herself.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating her rescue anniversary by bringing awareness to other animals and children in need. The aquarium is teaming up with SPCA Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast JFCS Heart Gallery of Pinellas & Pasco Program to host an event for foster families on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The families will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium before it opens and get to dive with the animal care team and visit with adoptable puppies.

The event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit cmaquarium.org/event/rescue-days.

