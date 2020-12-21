LIVE NOW /
Clearwater man charged with killing ex-girlfriend’s kitten during argument

Local News

Pinellas SO

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing his ex-girlfriend’s kitten during an argument, killing it.

The Largo Police Department charged Marcus Lisk, 19, with animal cruelty.

Police said Lisk admitted to police he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend at their apartment when he picked up one of her kittens and “tossed” it at her, saying “here, take your cat.”

The woman told police Lisk had “swung” the kitten at her, which the kitten ended up hitting the bathroom sink counter, killing it.

The woman took the cat to the animal hospital, but it did not survive.

