Clearwater man arrested for battery after attacking bus driver, officer

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of attacking a Pinellas County bus driver allegedly battered the officer who tried to arrest him.

Charles MacDonald Brown Jr., 58, of Clearwater, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to an affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and Liberty Circle after Brown allegedly punched the bus driver three times.

Deputies say the driver was wearing his uniform during the assault, making it easy to identify him as an employee of the Pinellas County Transit Authority. The bus was not in motion. It’s still unclear what led to the alleged attack.

An officer said they found Brown as he was trying to board another bus.

“I located Charles and placed him under arrest after he battered me also,” the arrest report states.

Brown was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on a public transit employee.

He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

