Artists at all levels invited to join Clearwater’s storm drain mural program

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater wants to brighten up its storm drains.

The city has created a storm drain mural program, which lets residents pick a storm drain within city limits and give it a fun design.

The design must be approved by city staff before the storm drain can be painted and must also promote watershed conservation, ocean friendliness or litter prevention.

The city will provide all the necessary supplies for free.

Artists of all ages and levels are welcome.

To learn more about the program, visit myclearwater.com/placemaking_playbook or send an e-mail to neighborhoods@myclearwater.com.

