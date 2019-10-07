CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater wants to brighten up its storm drains.
The city has created a storm drain mural program, which lets residents pick a storm drain within city limits and give it a fun design.
The design must be approved by city staff before the storm drain can be painted and must also promote watershed conservation, ocean friendliness or litter prevention.
The city will provide all the necessary supplies for free.
Artists of all ages and levels are welcome.
To learn more about the program, visit myclearwater.com/placemaking_playbook or send an e-mail to neighborhoods@myclearwater.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen arrested after making threats to kill at Pasco Co. school
- 7,700 lbs of explosives seized, destroyed in Sarasota; largest in Florida history
- Artists at all levels invited to join Clearwater’s storm drain mural program
- Family travels 4 hours to St. Pete to watch Rays playoff game
- Bill would require Florida high school students to be trained in CPR