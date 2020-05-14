City of Tampa to reopen park amenities, several year-round pools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be reopening more park amenities.

On May 4, the department opened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks and beaches.

On Saturday, May 16, residents will be able to utilize the following amenities only if practicing social distancing and gathering of no more than 10 people:

Open outdoor spaces

Kayak and canoe launches

Tennis, pickleball, handball and racquetball courts (maximum of two people per court)

Disc golf course

Walking trails

Skate parks

Athletic fields (must contact Athletics at 813-731-9432 to reserve use)

Restrooms

Certain areas within the park such as picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball courts, volleyball courts and splash pads will remain closed.

The following year-round pools will also open on May 16 but will be limited to lap swimming by appointment only:

Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

Cuscaden, 2900 N 15 th St, 33605

St, 33605 Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606

Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

To reserve your lap swim time, please call the pool you would like to utilize. Appointments can be made for the current day only and will be limited to a maximum one-hour session. For pool hours and contact information, visit http://bit.ly/TpaPools.

For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.

