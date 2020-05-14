Breaking News
City of Tampa to reopen park amenities, several year-round pools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be reopening more park amenities.

On May 4, the department opened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks and beaches.

On Saturday, May 16, residents will be able to utilize the following amenities only if practicing social distancing and gathering of no more than 10 people:

  • Open outdoor spaces
  • Kayak and canoe launches
  • Tennis, pickleball, handball and racquetball courts (maximum of two people per court)
  • Disc golf course
  • Walking trails
  • Skate parks
  • Athletic fields (must contact Athletics at 813-731-9432 to reserve use)
  • Restrooms

Certain areas within the park such as picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball courts, volleyball courts and splash pads will remain closed.

The following year-round pools will also open on May 16 but will be limited to lap swimming by appointment only:

  • Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616
  • Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605
  • Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603
  • Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603
  • Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629
  • Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607
  • Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606
  • Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

To reserve your lap swim time, please call the pool you would like to utilize. Appointments can be made for the current day only and will be limited to a maximum one-hour session. For pool hours and contact information, visit http://bit.ly/TpaPools

For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.

