City of Tampa to offer several pop-up vaccination sites this weekend

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is offering several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites for residents this weekend.

The pop-up sites will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for free. No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine and will be available until supplies last.

Residents are asked to just bring a valid ID and to wear a mask to each of the sites.

Below are the locations and times for each of the pop-up locations:

  • Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • River Pines Apartments
    • Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
    • Spring Hill Community Center
  • Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
    • Mary McLeod Bethune Homes
    • Belmont Heights Estates II

If you are unable to visit one of the pop-up sites this weekend, visit the Hillsborough County’s website for other vaccination site locations.

