City of Tampa to begin reopening parks, trails

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is planning to reopen 13 parks and trails starting the week of May 4.

At sunrise, residents will only have access to the following parks and trails for walking, running, biking and other passive use, and they will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Parks: Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd St, 33605 Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave, 33614 Copeland Park, 11001 N 15th St, 33612 Davis Islands Seaplane Basin Park, 650 Severn Ave, 33606 DeSoto Park, 2617 Corrine St, 33605 Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave, 33611 Lowry Park, 7525 N Boulevard, 33604 MacFarlane Park, 1700 N MacDill Ave, 33607 McKay Bay Trail, 513 S 50th St, 33619 New Tampa Nature Park, 17001 Dona Michelle Dr, 33612 Ragan Park, 1200 E Lake Ave, 33605 Rivercrest Park, 4802 N Boulevard, 33603 Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, 33604

Trails: Manhattan – Interbay Blvd to Bay Ave – cross Manhattan to the west, then north to Legacy Park Dr Bayshore – Gandy to Platt St 20th St – Adamo to Maritime 22nd St – 21st Ave to MLK Blvd Courtney Campbell Causeway Trail Bruce B Downs Blvd Trail Tampa Riverwalk – downtown parks are closed but Riverwalk remain open



Areas within the parks, including playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and restrooms, will remain closed.

All other parks will remain closed. For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.

