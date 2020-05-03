City of Tampa to begin reopening parks, trails

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is planning to reopen 13 parks and trails starting the week of May 4.

At sunrise, residents will only have access to the following parks and trails for walking, running, biking and other passive use, and they will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

  • Parks:
    • Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd St, 33605
    • Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave, 33614
    • Copeland Park, 11001 N 15th St, 33612
    • Davis Islands Seaplane Basin Park, 650 Severn Ave, 33606
    • DeSoto Park, 2617 Corrine St, 33605
    • Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave, 33611
    • Lowry Park, 7525 N Boulevard, 33604
    • MacFarlane Park, 1700 N MacDill Ave, 33607
    • McKay Bay Trail, 513 S 50th St, 33619
    • New Tampa Nature Park, 17001 Dona Michelle Dr, 33612
    • Ragan Park, 1200 E Lake Ave, 33605
    • Rivercrest Park, 4802 N Boulevard, 33603
    • Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, 33604
  • Trails:
    • Manhattan – Interbay Blvd to Bay Ave – cross Manhattan to the west, then north to Legacy Park Dr
    • Bayshore – Gandy to Platt St
    • 20th St – Adamo to Maritime
    • 22nd St – 21st Ave to MLK Blvd
    • Courtney Campbell Causeway Trail
    • Bruce B Downs Blvd Trail
    • Tampa Riverwalk – downtown parks are closed but Riverwalk remain open

Areas within the parks, including playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and restrooms, will remain closed.

All other parks will remain closed. For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.

