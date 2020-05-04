TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting May 4, the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will reopen 15 dog parks and beaches, as well as four local beaches.
Below are the dog parks and dog beaches that are being reopened:
- Angus Goss Dog Park, 4601 N Central Ave, 33603
- Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, 33602
- Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach, 1002 Severn Ave, 33606
- Deputy John Kotfila, Jr. Memorial Dog Park, 705 N. Raymond St, 33602
- Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave, 33611
- Giddens Park, 5202 N 12th St, 33603
- Herman Massey Park, 1002 N Franklin St, 33602
- James Urbanski Dog Park at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave, 33614
- Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard, 33607
- New Tampa Rotary Dog Park, 17301 Commerce Park Blvd, 33647
- Palma Ceia Park, 2200 Marti St, 33629
- Picnic Island Dog Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616
- Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, 33604
- Queenie’s Dog Park at Waterworks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, 33602
- Washington Street Park, 118 N 12th St, 33602
Dogs are not allowed to be unleashed in the parking lots en route to or from the park. Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, starting at 2 p.m., the following beaches will be reopened:
- Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, 33607
- Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, 33607
- Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, 33606
- Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616
Areas within these parks such as playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and restrooms will remain closed.
The City of Tampa also reopened 13 parks and trails at sunrise on May 4.
For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- City of Tampa reopens dog parks, beaches
- Tampa-based photographer helps provide extra special delivery for new moms
- Florida university’s virtual graduation hacked
- US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
- Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California