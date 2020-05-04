City of Tampa reopens dog parks, beaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting May 4, the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will reopen 15 dog parks and beaches, as well as four local beaches.

Below are the dog parks and dog beaches that are being reopened:

Angus Goss Dog Park, 4601 N Central Ave, 33603

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, 33602

Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach, 1002 Severn Ave, 33606

Deputy John Kotfila, Jr. Memorial Dog Park, 705 N. Raymond St, 33602

Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave, 33611

Giddens Park, 5202 N 12 th St, 33603

St, 33603 Herman Massey Park, 1002 N Franklin St, 33602

James Urbanski Dog Park at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave, 33614

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard, 33607

New Tampa Rotary Dog Park, 17301 Commerce Park Blvd, 33647

Palma Ceia Park, 2200 Marti St, 33629

Picnic Island Dog Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616

Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, 33604

Queenie’s Dog Park at Waterworks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, 33602

Washington Street Park, 118 N 12th St, 33602

Dogs are not allowed to be unleashed in the parking lots en route to or from the park. Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, starting at 2 p.m., the following beaches will be reopened:

Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, 33607

Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, 33607

Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, 33606

Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616

Areas within these parks such as playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and restrooms will remain closed.

The City of Tampa also reopened 13 parks and trails at sunrise on May 4.

For more information, visit tampagov.net/covid-19.

