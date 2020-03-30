City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is lighting up red, white and blue as a beacon of hope and unity for the city, state and nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Old City Hall and Downtown Tampa bridges and fountains will change colors to red, white and blue starting Sunday, March 29 to inspire a sense of community pride.

“We are one city, one state, and one nation, united together in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “The American people and the people of Tampa are incredibly resilient, and we will get through this difficult time together. While we may have to be apart for a little while, we are still united in spirit and our community is stronger than ever.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Tampa as well as the “safer-at-home” that went into effect the night of Friday, March 27, visit tampagov.net/COVID-19. Text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777 to receive real-time emergency text alerts.

