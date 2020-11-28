City of Tampa launches its 2020 small business database

TAMPA (WFLA) — For the second year in a row, the City of Tampa has launched its “shop small” directory on its website.

After the major chains take in profits from Black Friday, communities try to lift their local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Tampa’s website lists participating small businesses by their category. This makes it easy to quickly find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it be jewelry, clothes, books, food, cosmetics, etc.

There are nearly 50 small businesses listed on the site, hoping to take advantage of whatever small business shopping comes their way this holiday shopping season.

