TAMPA (WFLA) — For the second year in a row, the City of Tampa has launched its “shop small” directory on its website.
After the major chains take in profits from Black Friday, communities try to lift their local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Tampa’s website lists participating small businesses by their category. This makes it easy to quickly find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it be jewelry, clothes, books, food, cosmetics, etc.
There are nearly 50 small businesses listed on the site, hoping to take advantage of whatever small business shopping comes their way this holiday shopping season.
LATEST NEWS:
- One person killed, another wounded in Black Friday shooting at Arden Fair Mall
- Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
- 10-year-old boy completes 50-yard challenge mowing lawns for free in his community
- City of Tampa launches its 2020 small business database
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm weekend before winter arrives Monday night