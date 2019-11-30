City of Tampa launches database for local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The holiday shopping season kicked off with Black Friday and local businesses are hoping people don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, encouraging people to support local shops in their communities.

The City of Tampa is hoping to help more businesses make it as long as Tanner Paint, by launching Shop Small Tampa, an online database for people to see which businesses are out there and the city to connect with them. It’s an opportunity for free marketing for some of those businesses.

“It’s a part of our Bridges to Business initiative, which is aimed at strengthening local business and City Hall. This is just one more step we are taking to support our local businesses here in Tampa.” said Janelle McGregor with the City of Tampa’s Community Partnership office.

When people shop at local mom and pop stores, it’s not only helping local businesses but it’s helping the local economy as well.

“Statistics show that 67% of every dollar spent at a local business stays with in that community. We don’t want our community just to shop small Tampa on small business Saturday we want them to support these businesses all year around,” McGregor said

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

