City of Tampa hands out free face coverings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Tampa will be handing out 355,000 free face coverings this week at four parks and recreation locations.

Residents can pick up two face coverings per person. No ID is required.

Free face coverings can be picked up Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Himes Ave. Complex – 4501 S. Himes Ave.

MacFarlane Park – 1700 N. MacDill Ave.

Al Barnes Park – 2902 N. 32nd St.

New Tampa Community Center – 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

“The continued use of face coverings is critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19 in our community. It’s important that we remain vigilant in our safety precautions and practice those simple healthy habits to protect not only just ourselves, but all our loved ones and community members around us,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Businesses and non-profit organizations within Tampa city limits that are in need of face coverings for staff, customers, and vulnerable members of the community are asked to submit requests online at tampagov.net/masks.