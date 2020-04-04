City of Tampa gets creative with ‘social distance’ messages

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is getting creative by using a variety of different ways to spread messages of positivity and social distancing amid the coronavirus.

Saturday morning, city workers used temporary spray chalk to add messages to the sidewalk along Bayshore Boulevard. The messages include: “Practice Social Distancing,” Keep Your Distance,” and “Stay Calm. Stay Kind. Stay Safe.”

8 On Your Side spoke with Victoria Davis who watched the sidewalk art unfold and says it serves as another reminder to the public.

“It’s definitely positive, but at the same time it makes you aware and everyone needs to take it seriously,” Davis said.

The City of Tampa also added sidewalk messages outside our local hospitals, thanking all of our health heroes for their hard work during this time.