City of Tampa gets almost $2M from HUD to repair homes in disrepair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is getting almost $2 million to help repair homes in disrepair, whether it’s to remove lead paint or rehabilitate a property that the owners don’t have the money to fix. The funding is coming from the U.S. government in an affordable housing grant.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1,999,560 to Tampa’s city government to help repair 90 housing units. A city spokesperson said it’ll help the city make existing homes healthier and safer.

The grant from HUD specifically helps people that are participating in Tampa’s owner-occupied rehab program, which the city says “is designed to help maintain decent, safe and affordable housing” for low or moderate-income families.

For homeowners facing financial challenges to making repairs, the funding will help bring their homes back into compliance with the City’s Florida Building Code and Housing Quality Standards. The nearly $2 million grant awarded to Tampa cannot be used for new construction of affordable housing units, but specifically to repair existing homes.

The funding would pay for eligible repairs on a variety of maintenance needs. The City of Tampa lists those repairs as:

Leaking or failed roof system

Failure of electrical, plumbing or HVAC systems

Failed structural systems such as floors and structural walls

Exterior deterioration (walls, foundation, porches, siding, etc.)

Weatherization (windows, doors and insulation)

Water heater replacement

Accessibility improvements (ramps, widening doorways, countertops, bathroom modifications, etc.)

Lead based paint remediation or other environmental issues

While the money awarded to the city is a grant, the rehabilitation program doesn’t just give the money to homeowners who apply. Some awards from the city for the rehabilitation are loans or deferred loans, though a grant award to a homeowner is still an option. For residents approved for a loan or deferred loan, the interest rate would be 0%, and forgiveness would be possible at the end of the loan term. The length of time for each loan is dependent on the amount of assistance given.

The city program said current income limits used to determine eligibility are the 2021 HUD income limits, with homeowners approved if they make 80% or less of the area median income. To qualify, a single homeowner needs to make $41,350 per year or less. A family of three would qualify by making $53,150 or less.

1 Person 2 Persons 3 Persons 4 Persons 5 Persons 6 Persons 7 Persons 8 Persons Low Income $41,350 $47,250 $53,150 $59,050 $63,800 $68,500 $73,250 $77,950 Very Low $25,850 $29,550 $33,250 $36,900 $39,900 $42,850 $45,800 $48,750 Extremely Low $15,550 $17,750 $21,960 $26,500 $31,040 $35,580 $40,120 $44,660 (Source: HUD and City of Tampa)

Tampa residents can apply to be a part of the owner-occupied rehab program online.