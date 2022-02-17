City council considers repeal of Tampa noise ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s latest noise ordinance could be gone before it goes into effect.

Councilmembers have been fielding concerns from bar owners and residents since they passed the city wide noise ordinance in January. It limits outdoor sound after midnight.

“They’re still not being handled properly. They’re giving verbal warnings and not documenting it,” one resident said during a public information meeting earlier in the week.

On Thursday, city council is set to talk about repealing the rule.

Many working in popular nightlife areas of the city understand why homeowners and renters have been pushing for a new, tougher noise ordinance in recent years.

“A lot of people have work and important jobs,” saidMadison Stamm. “I wouldn’t appreciate all the noise, all the time.”

Those representing business owners worry about how police will measure decibel levels. They suggest the creation of specific entertainment districts with different regulations than residential areas.

“I think everybody needs to slow down a little bit and to let the people come up with something that will be workable,” said Luke Lirot. “It’s impossible to have a noise ordinance that makes everybody happy.”

Between January 2019 and October 2020, Tampa police answered more than 12,000 music disturbance calls.

Thursday’s city council meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.