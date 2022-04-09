CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The person suspected of hitting and killing a pizza delivery driver in February of 2021 was captured and charged more than a year after the incident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 45-year-old Inverness woman was parked in the driveway of a Citrus County home to deliver pizza when another vehicle crashed into the passenger side door of her car. Moments after the crash, the driver fled, according to a news release.

The woman was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment but later died as a result of her injuries.

Over a year later, troopers said they located and arrested Mark Anthony Wieder, 37, of Inverness.

Wieder is accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He was delivered to the Citrus County Jail after his arrest.