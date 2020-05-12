Year-long investigation into infant’s death nets arrest of Citrus County man

CITRUS COUNTY (WFLA) — A nearly year-long investigation into the death of a 2-month-old Citrus County infant has resulted in the arrest of the baby’s 33-year-old caretaker.

Clay County deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant on May 20, 2019. First reponders arrived on scene and discovered the baby was having trouble breathing. The child died before it could be transported to the hospital.

With evidence collected at the scene, witness testimony, and the medical examiner’s report, detectives issued an arrest warrant for the baby’s caretaker, Jose Dorta III.

The police report does not describe the relationship between Dorta and the infant, but said Dorta, a firefighter, was responsible for the child.

“This was an extremely distressing investigation into the death of a precious two-month-old baby for all involved,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “As an adult responsible for this child, Dorta failed to protect an innocent life. I am confident that through our investigation, the legal system will ensure justice for this victim.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the child.

