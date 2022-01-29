Wrong-way driver, 16, causes deadly crash on US-41, FHP says

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A teen is dead and another seriously injured after a three-vehicle wreck on US-41 in Citrus County Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 1:46 a.m., a 16-year-old from Ocala was driving the wrong way in an SUV in the northbound lanes of US-41 at South Airport Road when he hit a sedan head-on, sending both vehicles spinning.

Another SUV driving behind the sedan collided with debris from the first impact.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old woman from Inverness, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her passenger and the 16-year-old driver both suffered serious injuries in the wreck.

The FHP said the 16-year-old’s passenger, 22-year-old Manuel Alfonzo Villalbozo of Ocala, was arrested for allowing an unauthorized person to drive, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, and aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss