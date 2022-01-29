Wrong-way driver, 16, causes deadly crash on US-41, FHP says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A teen is dead and another seriously injured after a three-vehicle wreck on US-41 in Citrus County Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 1:46 a.m., a 16-year-old from Ocala was driving the wrong way in an SUV in the northbound lanes of US-41 at South Airport Road when he hit a sedan head-on, sending both vehicles spinning.

Another SUV driving behind the sedan collided with debris from the first impact.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old woman from Inverness, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her passenger and the 16-year-old driver both suffered serious injuries in the wreck.

The FHP said the 16-year-old’s passenger, 22-year-old Manuel Alfonzo Villalbozo of Ocala, was arrested for allowing an unauthorized person to drive, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, and aggravated child abuse.