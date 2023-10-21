CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead after deputies were called to a Crystal River home for an urgent well-being check on Friday.

When the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home near North Dawnflower Avenue, they saw evidence of a struggle inside the home and entered the residence.

Deputies discovered a 64-year-old woman dead in the utility room and a man in need of medical attention on the living room floor.

The man was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Officials said he is in stable condition.

“This incident is beyond devastating,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “This type of violence is a very serious matter. Our office works diligently to solve crimes such as these. If you have information pertaining to this incident please contact us at 352-249-2790.”

The investigation is ongoing.