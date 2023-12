TAMPA (WFLA) – A Homosassa woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a tree on South Mason Creek Road Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman, 69, was driving a Chevy Traverse northbound around 5:15 p.m. when she failed to observe a curve in the road, leading her off the roadway and into a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where she passed from her injuries.