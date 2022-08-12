TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crystal River city officials want to hear from anyone related to a woman who sold the property that’s now Hunter Springs more than 80 years ago.

Lida Martin sold the property in 1938. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, leaders want to charge non-city residents admission to the park to help pay for city staff to be stationed at the park’s entrance, as well as to pause park admittance if the park is too full.

But according to the Chronicle, when Martin sold the property for $145, language for the deed prohibited the city from charging admission. The city could not charge for bathing or swimming.

“One of the issues that we have with that particular park is that the popularity of [Hunter Springs] has skyrocketed over the last few years. It’s always been a popular park, but it really just kind of gone through the roof,” a county official said. “We need to find someway to control that… The only way we can do that is to have feet on the ground and the only way we can have feet on the ground, it costs money.”

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, the property would revert back to the ownership of Martin’s heirs for $145 if one of “decides to take the city to court because it charged admission.”

Someone has reached out to Citrus County with basic information, as well as another with research on relationships, that will have to be vetted.