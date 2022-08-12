CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man was arrested after deputies said he was breeding roosters for fighting.

Deputies said they responded to Copenhagen Street in Dunnellon and saw several small structures with roosters tethered underneath.

Deputies said they found Roberto Arevalo Miranda living on the property. Miranda told deputies that he worked for his friend who raises roosters to ship to the Philippines for fighting.

Miranda said he owned nine roosters for fighting.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s animal control seized 59 roosters and hens.

There were also two dogs found on the property who were with inadequate food, water and shelter, deputies said.

“Further investigation is ongoing to determine if any other suspects are related to this illegal breeding operation or if there is any connection to the previous case of cock fighting in Floral City,” deputies said.

Miranda was charged with nine counts of animal breeding for the purpose of fighting and two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, deputies said.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity in Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Know that if you participate in any way in the cruel and inhumane treatment of animals, we will arrest you and make sure you are held accountable for your actions. We encourage citizens to call 352-249-2790 to report suspected animal cruelty to help us help defenseless animals that can’t speak for themselves.”