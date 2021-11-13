WATCH: Duke Energy implodes coal stacks at Crystal River plant

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy continued its next phase of destruction at its Crystal River coal plant Saturday morning after imploding the plant’s coal stacks.

The energy company said more than 350 explosives were used to bring the two 500-foot stacks down. Duke previously imploded the plant’s two powerhouses back in June.

The Crystal River coal plant once provided 1.9 million Floridians powers for five decades after its construction in 1960 but was closed down after Duke Energy chose to transition from coal to cleaner energy sources such as natural gas plants, according to a company release4.

Following its retirement, the coal plant was replaced by the Citrus Combined Cycle Station, a gas plant.

While the coal plant has been destroyed, the property remains with Duke Energy, which has yet to decide on what the next step will be for the location.