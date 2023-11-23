TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wanted Citrus County woman was apprehended after deputies found her hiding inside of a couch.

The sheriff’s office began searching for Stacy Usher, 39, earlier this month.

She was wanted on a parole violation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

While searching Usher’s home on Tuesday, deputies discovered she was hiding inside of her couch. She was taken into custody.

“Usher is registered as a convicted felon in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco County,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. “She has a history of fraud, grand theft, and obtaining property by a worthless check.”