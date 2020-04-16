Walmart employees help find 75-year-old Citrus County woman missing for over a week

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Citrus County

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After searching for over a week, Citrus County deputies have found a missing 75-year-old woman Thursday morning with the help of two Walmart employees.

According to deputies, while performing a traffic stop in front of the Homosassa Walmart, Sergeant Callahan was approached by the two Walmart employees who said they heard strange noises coming from a wooded area behind the store.

After clearing his stop, Callahan began searching the wooded area when he heard the faint sounds of a woman’s voice. He found Diane Mcinnis in a five-foot ravine and immediately called for emergency medical services while helping get her out of the ravine.

EMS evaluated Mcinnis on scene and later took her to a local medical facility for treatment, deputies say.

“Our citizens are amazing and if not for these two employees following their
instincts and reporting suspicious noises, this case would have ended much
differently,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I could not be more proud of the
deputies, detectives, and volunteers who spent hundreds of cumulative hours
searching for Ms. Mcinnis.”

Mcinnis was reported missing to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on April 7 after she was last seen around 10 p.m. the night before at her Homosassa home.

